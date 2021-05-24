 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SiriusXM, TikTok, Pandora Forge Content Collaboration
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Share:
SiriusXM, TikTok, Pandora Forge Content Collaboration
  • SiriusXM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), TikTok, and Pandora have collaborated for new and advanced content launches across their platforms.
  • SiriusXM will launch TikTok Radio this summer which will be available in vehicles and as a streaming channel on the SiriusXM App, desktop, and every connected device.
  • Pandora launched a series of exclusive hosted playlists featuring popular TikTok creators today.
  • TikTok fans will also have access to select re-airings of Pandora's original events series, Pandora LIVE.
  • The exclusive SiriusXM channel will bring a new take on the radio by tapping into the latest music trends on TikTok. At the same time, Pandora listeners will get access to playlists curated personally by TikTok's top creators, said SiriusXM CEO Scott Greenstein.
  • Price action: SIRI shares traded higher by 1.85% at $6.06 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIRI)

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Sirius XM Beats On Q1 Earnings, Reiterates FY21 guidance
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2021
SiriusXM Acquires Roman Mars' 99% Invisible Podcast For Undisclosed Sum
MLB.TV Releases Strong 2021 Viewership Numbers: Here's How You Can Trade It
From Gridiron To Squared Circle: Pat McAfee Joins WWE's 'Friday Night SmackDown'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com