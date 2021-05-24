SiriusXM, TikTok, Pandora Forge Content Collaboration
- SiriusXM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), TikTok, and Pandora have collaborated for new and advanced content launches across their platforms.
- SiriusXM will launch TikTok Radio this summer which will be available in vehicles and as a streaming channel on the SiriusXM App, desktop, and every connected device.
- Pandora launched a series of exclusive hosted playlists featuring popular TikTok creators today.
- TikTok fans will also have access to select re-airings of Pandora's original events series, Pandora LIVE.
- The exclusive SiriusXM channel will bring a new take on the radio by tapping into the latest music trends on TikTok. At the same time, Pandora listeners will get access to playlists curated personally by TikTok's top creators, said SiriusXM CEO Scott Greenstein.
- Price action: SIRI shares traded higher by 1.85% at $6.06 on the last check Monday.
