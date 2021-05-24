UTStarcom Names Hua Li As CEO, Ning Shan As Chairman
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UTSI) has named Hua Li as the CEO effective June 16.
- Li succeeds Dr. Zhaochen Huang, who will depart as the CEO on June 15. Huang will continue as a board member.
- LI previously served as the GM of Hangzhou Yi Yi Tai Di Information Technology Co., Ltd.
- TDI nominee Ning Shan was appointed as the Chairman of the board and a non-independent director effective May 19.
- Shan succeeded Yongqing Yan, who resigned as the Chairman and director. Yan will serve as a consultant till August 31 to support a smooth transition.
- Price action: UTSI shares closed lower by 3.79% at $1.27 on Friday.
