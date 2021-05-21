 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Netflix Could Expand Into Video Games: Report
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
Share:
Netflix Could Expand Into Video Games: Report

One of the largest streaming companies is reported to be pushing into the video game space.

What Happened: Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is seeking an executive to oversee its expansion into video games, The Information reports.

The report said Netflix has approached veterans in the gaming industry about joining the streaming company’s efforts to expand the vertical.

"Our members value the variety and quality of our content. Members also enjoy engaging more directly with story they love, so we're excited to do more with interactive entertainment," a Netflix spokesperson told Cordcutternews

Related Link: Netflix Shares Fall On Lower Q1 Subscription Growth: What Investors Should Know

Why It’s Important: Netflix launched a game themed on its “Stranger Things” franchise with an outside developer. With its own gaming platform, Netflix could create games around its owned properties and original series.

“We’re in the business of creating these amazing, deep universes and compelling characters and people come to love these universes and want to immerse themselves more deeply and get to know the characters better and their backstories and all that stuff,” Netflix Chief Product Officer Greg Peters said on Netflix’s last earnings call.

Netflix said launching games is part of its licensing and merchandising effort.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were down 0.56% at $498.85 at last check Friday. 

Photo courtesy of Netflix.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Strong Deere Earnings, Buy-The-Dip Optimism Leading Late-Week Market Comeback
Analyst Ratings for Netflix
What's Up With Activision, Netflix And Snap Stock Today?
Get 'Bumped' Up in the Stock Market
Apple's Business Model Is To Sell 'Overpriced, Obsolete' Hardware, iPhone Users Are 'Digital Slaves,' Says Telegram Founder
'Shrek' At 20: How The Big Green Ogre Became A Smash Hit For Dreamworks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stranger Things streaming stocks The Information Video Game StocksNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com