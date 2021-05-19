Amazon Halts Police's Use Of Facial Recognition Software: Reuters
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) indefinitely extended the halt since June 2020 on the police use of its facial recognition software, Reuters reports.
- The nationwide backlash against police brutality towards non-Whites intensified by the murder of African-American George Floyd by a white policeman led to the initial halt.
- Civil liberties advocates, including Nathan Freed Wessler, a deputy project director at the American Civil Liberties Union, have warned against unwarranted arrests, loss of privacy, and freedom of expression from wrong face matches by law enforcement.
- Customers still have access to Amazon’s face-matching service Rekognition for the detection of human trafficking victims.
- Critics reported against Rekognition’s sex determination inability for darker skin tone individuals. However, Amazon refuted the allegations.
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) is waiting for regulatory approval to sell its face recognition software to the police.
- Pharmacy chain Rite Aid Corp (NYSE: RAD) reportedly aborted the software usage at its stores.
