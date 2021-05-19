 Skip to main content

Amazon Halts Police's Use Of Facial Recognition Software: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 12:41pm   Comments

  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) indefinitely extended the halt since June 2020 on the police use of its facial recognition software, Reuters reports.
  • The nationwide backlash against police brutality towards non-Whites intensified by the murder of African-American George Floyd by a white policeman led to the initial halt.
  • Civil liberties advocates, including Nathan Freed Wessler, a deputy project director at the American Civil Liberties Union, have warned against unwarranted arrests, loss of privacy, and freedom of expression from wrong face matches by law enforcement.
  • Customers still have access to Amazon’s face-matching service Rekognition for the detection of human trafficking victims.
  • Critics reported against Rekognition’s sex determination inability for darker skin tone individuals. However, Amazon refuted the allegations.
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) is waiting for regulatory approval to sell its face recognition software to the police.
  • Pharmacy chain Rite Aid Corp (NYSE: RAD) reportedly aborted the software usage at its stores.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.50% at $3,216.23 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs facial recognition technologyNews Small Cap Tech Media Best of Benzinga

