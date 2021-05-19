 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BioXcel's Formulated Dexmedetomidine US Application For Agitation Under FDA Review

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Share:
BioXcel's Formulated Dexmedetomidine US Application For Agitation Under FDA Review
  • The FDA has accepted for reviewBioXcel Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: BTAI) marketing application for BXCL501, an orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine.
  • The application covers the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders I and II.
  • The agency's target action date is January 5, 2022.
  • The FDA does not plan to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.
  • Dexmedetomidine is a selective alpha-2a receptor agonist for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms.
  • Price Action: BTAI shares are up 1.4% at $32.2 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTAI)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Iovance To Delay Regulatory Filing For Cancer Therapy, Departures At Passage Bio, Positive Readout For Silence Therapeutics
BTAI: Submitting MAA for BXCL501 in Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder in 2H21…
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: bipolar disorder Briefs SchizophreniaNews Small Cap FDA

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com