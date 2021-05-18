Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) - P/E: 5.95 M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) - P/E: 9.42 Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) - P/E: 9.24 Fuwei Films (Holdings) (NASDAQ:FFHL) - P/E: 8.11 OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) - P/E: 9.92

Most recently, Lakeland Industries reported earnings per share at 0.96, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.14. Lakeland Industries does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

M.D.C. Holdings's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 1.51, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.19. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.65%, which has decreased by 0.24% from last quarter's yield of 2.89%.

Beazer Homes USA's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.81, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.4. Beazer Homes USA does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) has reported Q4 earnings per share at -0.98, which has decreased by 260.66% compared to Q3, which was 0.61. Fuwei Films (Holdings) does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

OneWater Marine has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.83, which has increased by 157.75% compared to Q1, which was 0.71. OneWater Marine does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.