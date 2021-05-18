 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Share:
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) - P/E: 5.95
  2. M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) - P/E: 9.42
  3. Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) - P/E: 9.24
  4. Fuwei Films (Holdings) (NASDAQ:FFHL) - P/E: 8.11
  5. OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) - P/E: 9.92

Most recently, Lakeland Industries reported earnings per share at 0.96, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.14. Lakeland Industries does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

M.D.C. Holdings's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 1.51, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.19. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.65%, which has decreased by 0.24% from last quarter's yield of 2.89%.

Beazer Homes USA's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.81, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.4. Beazer Homes USA does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) has reported Q4 earnings per share at -0.98, which has decreased by 260.66% compared to Q3, which was 0.61. Fuwei Films (Holdings) does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

OneWater Marine has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.83, which has increased by 157.75% compared to Q1, which was 0.71. OneWater Marine does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (LAKE + MDC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com