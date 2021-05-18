 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 4.82
  2. China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 3.8
  3. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) - P/E: 8.1
  4. Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) - P/E: 3.38
  5. Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) - P/E: 9.18

Cheetah Mobile has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.07, which has decreased by 74.07% compared to Q3, which was 0.27. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Index Holdings has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.15, which has increased by 25.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.12. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, SunPower reported earnings per share at 0.05, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.14. SunPower does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Aviat Networks reported earnings per share at 0.49, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.48. Aviat Networks does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Turtle Beach has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.52, which has decreased by 38.1% compared to Q4, which was 0.84. Turtle Beach does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

