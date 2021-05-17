Paymentus Holdings To Raise $210M From IPO At $2.4B Valuation: Reuters
- Billing and payments network Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE: PAY) offered 10 million shares at $19 - $21 per share to raise $210 million, aiming for a U.S. initial public offering valuation of up to $2.43 billion, Reuters reports.
- The company will list its shares on the NYSE under the symbol "PAY."
- Higher online payment led to a 32% year-on-year revenue growth for the March quarter to $92.2 million.
- Payments startup Marqeta also disclosed its public listing plans last week.
- Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for Paymentus' offering.
