'Spiral: From The Book Of Saw' To Top Weekend Box Office As Theaters Rebound

After almost a year of uncertain times due to the COVID-19 crisis, "Spiral: From The Book Of Saw" is the first major movie to kick off the summer blockbuster season.

What Happened: "Spiral: From The Book Of Saw," a Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LGFA) and Twisted Pictures movie, is expected to make close to $15 million in U.S. ticket sales this weekend. According to the research from Boxoffice Pro, the movie is expected to boost the overall box office, making it one of its strongest weekends in 2021.

Starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, the "Saw" movie franchise has made a comeback after being away for four years from the big screen.

The movie opened at 2,811 locations this weekend, including 342 IMAX screens and 474 PLF screens in North America. It also will open in 16 overseas markets, including Mexico, Russia, Korea, Australia, Denmark and Norway.

"Spiral" is opening along with Warner Bros.' "Those Who Wish Me Dead," starring Angelina Jolie, and Focus Features' thriller "Profile."

In April, "Mortal Kombat" opened at $23 million in the domestic market, and the anime movie "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" started with $21 million.

The series’ most recent movie "Jigsaw" in 2017 did $16.6 million in October before closing out with $38.1 million in North America and $103 million globally. The movie was made with a budget of $10 million. "Spiral: From The Book of Saw" was reportedly made on a budget of $20 million.

Why It Matters: Movie theaters are rebounding as people return amid easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Theater owners may see another boost in the coming weeks after the CDC relaxed mask-wearing rules. Movie studios are also scheduling premieres for their biggest films.

“I think we still have to expect some audiences to return at varying paces, but the uptick in box-office returns even for relatively niche films has been encouraging,” said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice Pro. “The industry is on the cusp of a crucial turning point in the transition back to moviegoing normalcy.”

In other countries theaters also are reopening with a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases. This may boost overall global box office collections for blockbusters.