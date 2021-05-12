Tesla Announces Augmented Autonomous Driving Technology Launch Shortly: Reuters
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted about its launch plans of a significantly improved version of its complete autonomous technology, eliminating a phantom braking problem within the next two to three weeks, Reuters reports.
- “I think we’re maybe a month or two away from wide beta. But these things are hard to predict accurately,” Musk said in a Tweet.
- Musk mentioned offering software subscriptions for the system within a month.
- Last week, Tesla admitted that it might not accomplish the complete autonomous driving technology feat by the year-end.
- Tesla reportedly released a beta version of its complete autonomous driving program to selected employees and customers in October.
- Tesla’s “Smart Summon” feature clubbed with its complete autonomous driving technology would be available by the end of this year in Europe, based on Musk’s tweets.
- The Smart Summon feature, which is already available in the U.S., allows drivers to use a phone app to call their vehicle within 200 feet in their line of sight.
- Tesla recently attracted growing scrutiny over accidents regarding its semi-automated driving system.
- Price action: TSLA shares traded lower by 4.75% at $587.91 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga