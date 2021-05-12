 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Announces Augmented Autonomous Driving Technology Launch Shortly: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Announces Augmented Autonomous Driving Technology Launch Shortly: Reuters
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted about its launch plans of a significantly improved version of its complete autonomous technology, eliminating a phantom braking problem within the next two to three weeks, Reuters reports.
  • “I think we’re maybe a month or two away from wide beta. But these things are hard to predict accurately,” Musk said in a Tweet. 
  • Musk mentioned offering software subscriptions for the system within a month.
  • Last week, Tesla admitted that it might not accomplish the complete autonomous driving technology feat by the year-end.
  • Tesla reportedly released a beta version of its complete autonomous driving program to selected employees and customers in October.
  • Tesla’s “Smart Summon” feature clubbed with its complete autonomous driving technology would be available by the end of this year in Europe, based on Musk’s tweets.
  • The Smart Summon feature, which is already available in the U.S., allows drivers to use a phone app to call their vehicle within 200 feet in their line of sight.
  • Tesla recently attracted growing scrutiny over accidents regarding its semi-automated driving system.
  • Price action: TSLA shares traded lower by 4.75% at $587.91 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

XPeng Holds Critical Support Going Into Earnings: A Technical Look
President Biden Gets Preview Of Electric F-150 Lightning Next Week
Tesla Endorses Chinese Auto Industry Calibration Under New Rules: Reuters
Elon Musk, Dogecoin, And Mars — Coin Combining Hip Trends Soars Over 760% In A Week
Waymo And Cruise Said To Be Seeking Approval To Commercialize Self-Driving Rides In San Francisco
Tesla And Elon Musk 'Need To Play Nice' With Beijing, Wedbush Says On Underwhelming April China Deliveries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com