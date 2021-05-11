Are UFOs Real? Demi Lovato Plans To Find Out: What You Need To Know (You'll Thank Us Later)

While Elon Musk is busy taking Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to the moon, pop singer Demi Lovato is going on Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Peacock streaming service in search of extraterrestrials visiting the Earth.

E.T. Phone Demi: The pop diva will be hosting a four-part docuseries called "Unidentified with Demi Lovato.” According to a Peacock press release, the series "follows Demi and her skeptical best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas as they attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena.”

Peacock promised the series will follow Lovato and her companions while they are “visiting UFO hot spots, investigating eyewitness encounters and uncovering secret government reports.” A premiere date has not been announced.

“If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet,” said Lovato on her Instagram page.

Related Link: American Airlines Flight Encounters UFO Over New Mexico

Elsewhere In The Universe: Peacock appears to be on something of an outer space kick. Tomorrow, the streaming service offers the U.S. premiere of “Intergalactic,” an eight-part British series about a group of fierce female convicts who escape from a prison colony in the far corner of the universe.

For those who prefer more down-to-Earth entertainment, Peacock has also announced it is developing a documentary on Joe Montana, the four-time Super Bowl winner and NFL Hall of Fame inductee.

The streaming service has also recruited pro wrestler-turned-actor John Cena to develop, produce and narrate “WWE Evil,” a new series focused on the most wonderfully evil villains in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) history.

(Photo of Demi Lovato by marcen27 / Flickr Creative Commons.)