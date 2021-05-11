Prologis And ASCM Launch Global Logistics Certification Program

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) announced Tuesday that it has partnered with the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) to create a certification program for logistics workers. The San Francisco-based logistics real estate investment trust plans to launch the program during the third quarter.

Prologis said the digital-learning program will establish a core skills competency in logistics. Students will gain an understanding of and the basic skills needed to work in the logistics sector. Students completing the online course will take an exam to show proficiency and then receive certificates and digital badges showing successful course completion.

The curriculum was established in collaboration with Prologis' customers, including NFI and Geodis. The program is an addition to Prologis' online curriculum, which was introduced in 2020.

"The need for skilled logistics workers has never been greater, particularly as warehousing and logistics operators strive to meet demand driven by faster fulfillment and higher inventory levels," said Edward Nekritz, Prologis chief legal officer and ESG head. "Our future-focused approach drives our efforts to build a talent pipeline for our customers, with an emphasis on revitalizing career pathways and creating economic opportunity in the communities where we operate."

The press release highlighted data showing warehouse employment reached record levels at 1.25 million in 2020. Transportation, warehousing and related fields are expected to create 600,000 new job openings by 2029.

"There was a skills gap in the supply chain way before COVID-19 was even part of the lexicon. Now the pandemic has further exacerbated the need for upskilling to an unprecedented level," said Dan Schoenfeld, VP at ASCM Foundation. "This partnership with Prologis aligns perfectly with our foundation's mission of creating a better world through the supply chain by attracting more people to the field and preparing them for rewarding career opportunities."

The certification program is part of the Prologis Community Workforce Initiative, which is the company's commitment to customer service and strengthening local communities. Last year, the initiative announced an effort to train 25,000 people for a career in transportation, distribution and logistics by the close of 2025.

"As a customer-first company, Prologis has experienced up close the challenges our customers face in accessing qualified and skilled talent on a consistent basis," said Mike Curless, Prologis chief customer officer. "Our partnership with ASCM is a further example of our commitment to innovating and solving this and other customer pain points."

Prologis Ventures is an investor in FreightWaves.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.