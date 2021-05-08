Vans Shoes Co-Founder Paul Van Doren Dies At 90

Paul Van Doren, the co-founder of the Vans shoe brand, has died at age 90.

What Happened: Vans announced Van Doren's death on Twitter on Friday.

"We send our love and strength to the Van Doren family and the countless Vans Family members who have brought Paul's legacy to life," the company said.

California Roots: The Van Doren Rubber Company was established in early 1966. Van Doren, his brother James and business partners Gordon Lee and Serge Delia opened the Van Doren Rubber Co. in Orange County.

Van Doren, a high school dropout, led the company at various times until it was sold in 1988.

Vans is currently owned by VF Corporation, which has more than 300 Vans stores worldwide running brands like Supreme, The North Face, Timberland, Dickies and JanSport.

The shoe became known as a top choice for skateboarders, who helped lift the brand nationally.

"Paul was not just an entrepreneur; he was an innovator," the company said. "Paul's bold experiments in product design, distribution, and marketing, along with his knack for numbers and efficiency, turned a family shoe business into a globally recognized brand."

Last month, Van Doren released his autobiography, "Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans," which talks about his life and growth.

In "Authentic," Van Doren said the key to success was to give customers what they wanted.

Photo courtesy: Vans.