Why Is Costco's Stock Trading Higher Today?
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares are trading higher after the company reported April sales results up from last year. The company reported $15.21 billion for the retail month of April, which is a 33.5% year-over-year increase.
Telsey Advisory Group also maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raises its price target from $390 to $395.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan.
Costco's stock was trading 2.5% higher at $381.60 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $393.15 and a 52-week low of $293.84.
Latest Ratings for COST
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|May 2021
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Apr 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
