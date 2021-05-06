 Skip to main content

Why Is Costco's Stock Trading Higher Today?

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares are trading higher after the company reported April sales results up from last year. The company reported $15.21 billion for the retail month of April, which is a 33.5% year-over-year increase.

Telsey Advisory Group also maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raises its price target from $390 to $395.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan.

Costco's stock was trading 2.5% higher at $381.60 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $393.15 and a 52-week low of $293.84.

