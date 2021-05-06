 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 9:44am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

  1. Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) - P/E: 5.03
  2. ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) - P/E: 7.34
  3. Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) - P/E: 1.84
  4. Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) - P/E: 7.09
  5. BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) - P/E: 8.6

This quarter, Vermilion Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.28 in Q4 and is now -0.79. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 28.87%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 28.87% last quarter.

Most recently, ChampionX reported earnings per share at 0.08, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.07. ChampionX does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Navios Maritime reported earnings per share at -0.79, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at -0.23. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.36%, which has decreased by 22.07% from last quarter's yield of 26.43%.

Overseas Shipholding Gr has been featured as a value stock. Overseas Shipholding Gr's Q4 EPS sits at -0.01, which has not changed since last quarter (Q3). Overseas Shipholding Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

BP Midstream Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.37 in Q4 to 0.39 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.85%, which has increased by 0.07% from 10.78% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

