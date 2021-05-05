 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lucid Names Former Waymo Executive As CFO In 'Pivotal Year'

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 5:12am   Comments
Share:
Lucid Names Former Waymo Executive As CFO In 'Pivotal Year'

Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors Inc has roped in a former executive of Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) self-driving unit Waymo as its chief financial officer, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

What Happened: The Saudi Arabia-backed EV-maker has named Sherry House, previously treasurer and head of investor relations at Waymo, as finance chief, and start the new role this week, the Bloomberg report noted.

The California-based company had in February agreed to merge with SPAC Churchill Capital Corp IV (NASDAQ: CCIV). The deal is expected to close in the second quarter and generate $4.4 billion in cash for Lucid.

See also: How to Buy Lucid Motors IPO Stock

Why It Matters: Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said House's technical experience will bolster "core leadership team in a pivotal year for Lucid as we prepare to transition to a publicly traded company and launch the Lucid Air.”

Lucid plans to start making its first all-electric Lucid Air luxury sedan in the second half of this year and the Gravity SUV is scheduled to be released in 2023.

Lucid is among a host of EV startups that have taken the SPAC route to go public. Rawlinson, a British engineer based in California, was previously chief engineer on Tesla's Model S.

See Also: Elon Musk Plays Down Lucid CEO's Role With Tesla, Says Rawlinson Was 'Never Chief Engineer'

The development also comes at a time when Waymo, regarded as a leader in autonomous-car development, named Tekedra Mawakana and Dmitri Dolgov co-CEOs after John Krafcik stepped down from the position.

Price Action: CCIV shares closed 3.74% lower at $19.17 on Tuesday and were up 3.50% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Read Next: How Lucid's Plans For The Future Differ From Rival Tesla

Photo Courtesy: Lucid Motors

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCIV)

Elon Musk Plays Down Lucid CEO's Role With Tesla, Says Rawlinson Was 'Never Chief Engineer'
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Churchill Capital Corp IV Shares Are Trading Higher Today
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Why Churchill Capital Stock Could Be The Leader In A Return To The SPAC Trade
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Churchill Cap Corp
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs lucid motors self-driving technology WaymoNews Management Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com