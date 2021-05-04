Why DMC Global's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM) shares are trading lower by 12% at $50.03 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 2.5 million shares of common stock.

DMC Global operates a diversified family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. Its business is organized into two segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics.

NobelClad is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of corrosion-resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

DynaEnergetics, which is the key revenue driver, designs manufactures and distributes products utilized by the oil and gas industry principally for the perforation of oil and gas wells.