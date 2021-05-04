 Skip to main content

eBay Raises $2.5B Debt Via Senior Unsecured Notes For Debt Refinancing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 5:52am   Comments
  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) has priced $2.5 billion senior unsecured notes, consisting of $750 million of 1.4% Notes due 2026, $750 million of 2.6% Notes due 2031, and $1 billion of 3.65% Notes due 2051 in a public offering.
  • eBay will utilize a substantial portion of the offering proceeds to repay $750 million of its outstanding 3.80% Notes due 2022 and around $600 million of its outstanding 2.60% Notes due 2022. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures, share repurchases, repayment of other indebtedness, and possible acquisitions.
  • Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are the joint book-running managers.
  • eBay held $3.9 billion in cash and equivalents and $5.9 billion in long-term debt as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: EBAY shares closed higher by 4.23% at $58.15 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech Media

