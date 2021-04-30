 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Limits Senior Exec Pay Hikes Amid Regulatory Crackdown: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
Share:
Alibaba Limits Senior Exec Pay Hikes Amid Regulatory Crackdown: Reuters
  • Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), has restricted 2021 senior executive salary hikes to offer bigger salary hikes to junior staff to motivate the workforce amid regulatory scrutiny, Reuters reports.
  • Alibaba’s management level executives received a yearly 5% to 10% pay hike along with stock incentives.
  • Jack Ma’s open criticism of the Chinese regulatory system followed an intense regulatory probe towards Alibaba.
  • An anti-monopoly probe penalized Alibaba with a $2.78 billion (18 billion yuan) fine for several years of market position abuse.
  • China, too, has initiated an intense regulatory crackdown on its tech companies, following the footsteps of the U.S. and Europe.
  • Price action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.93% at $232 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Not Just Facebook, Alibaba Too Is Concerned Over Apple New Privacy Rules' Impact On Business
After Alibaba, Tencent Set To Face Antitrust Fine In China: Report
4 Analysts Raise Their Cups To Starbucks' Latest Earnings Report
Time100 Most Influential Companies: What 61 Publicly Traded Companies Are On The Inaugural List?
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Rocket Companies, Estée Lauder And More
Ant Troubles Not Over? Jack Ma's Relations With Regulators Said To Be Under Beijing Scrutiny
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com