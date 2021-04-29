 Skip to main content

Why Farmmi Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
Farmmi shares are trading lower after the company priced its 140 million common stock offering $0.30 per share.

Farmmi Inc acts as a supplier of agricultural products. It mainly focuses on processing and selling various categories of agricultural products such as Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and other agricultural products.

At the time of publication, the stock was trading 55.5% lower at $0.35 per share. The stock has a 51-week low of $0.2981 and a 52-week high of $2.47. 

See also: Where Can I Buy Fractional Shares?

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

