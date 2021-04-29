Walt Disney Debuts New Cruise Ship, Disney Wish: What Travelers (And Investors) Need To Know

Want to vacation with Spider-Man, Elsa or Mickey Mouse? Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is taking its famed storytelling skills and transforming them into an immersive experience on the Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line's latest ship.

What Happened: At a virtual media event on Thursday morning, the company revealed details about the Disney Wish.

The first cruise is June 9, 2022, a five-night journey departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, traveling to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney's private island, Castaway Cay. Subsequent cruises in the inaugural season will be three or four nights.

Bookings open May 27, 2021.

The Disney Wish joins four other ships in the company's fleet: the inaugural Disney Magic, which launched in 1998, followed by Disney Wonder, 1999; Disney Dream, 2011 and Disney Fantasy, 2012. There are plans to launch two more cruise ships in 2024 and 2025.

What's New: The ship "has everything families love about a Disney cruise," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during the media event, "guaranteeing guests of all ages a phenomenal one-of-a-kind experience."

Characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars are intertwined throughout cruise experiences, working within the ship's theme of enchantment.

Enhancing this is a group of first-ever features on a Disney Cruise Line ship.

The multi-tiered Grand Hall, inspired by "Cinderella," will include a stage where guests will get their first theatrical experience upon arriving the ship. Disney Cruise Line Cruise Director Ashley Long called it "The gateway to magic."

Next up is Luna, an entertainment area that starts the day for families, then transforms into an adult-only nightlife hub. The design was based on the Disney and Pixar short "La Luna."

Children can jump into the all-new Mickey and Friends area on the upper deck, where an AquaMouse water ride is located.

In the Marvel Super Hero Academy, kids can train to be the next generation of superheroes, such as Black Panther.

There are also three new dining concepts: Arendelle, with Nordic-influenced cuisine; 1923, a Hollywood themed restaurant, named after the year Walt Disney founded the company; and the final one, Worlds of Marvel, with details under wraps, though it was revealed it would feel like being transported to an Avengers technology showcase.

For adults, the new "out of this galaxy" experience, the Hyperspace Lounge, is "Star Wars" themed.

"Beauty and the Beast" is the inspiration for The Rose, is a lounge area for cocktails before and after dinner, and dining options include Enchanté and Palo Steakhouse.

While not new, the adults-only Quiet Cove, located on the upper deck with an infinity pool, will provide a relaxing respite, as well an onboard spa.

What Else To Look Forward To: There are 1,254 staterooms, including 53 concierge staterooms and 23 concierge suites, as well as two, two-story Royal suites. Most will have ocean views.

Why It's Important: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the cruise industry took a big hit due to worldwide quarantines. As countries have started re-opening, there has been a surge in travel plans, which will no doubt benefit Disney Cruise Lines as well as its other entertainment options.

DIS Price Action: Shares of Walt Disney Co. gained 1.06% Thursday, closing at $185.33.

(Photo: Walt Disney Co.)