Here's Why Amgen Stock Is Moving Today

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Following the earnings report, RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintains Amgen with a Sector Perform and lowers the price target from $220 to $217.

Morgan Stanley maintains Amgen with an Overweight and lowers the price target from $281 to $278.

Atlantic Equities analyst Steve Chesney downgrades Amgen from Neutral to Underweight and announces $200 price target.

Amgen is a biotechnology-based human therapeutics company with historical expertise in renal disease and cancer supportive care products. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases.