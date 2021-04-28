From Clean Air to Clean Water, BioLargo Aims to be a Leader in Cleantech

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) is a small but mighty full-service environmental engineering company with a vision of becoming one of the foremost thought leaders in cleantech products and services.

The company’s mission is to invent, develop and commercialize innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compound (VOC) control, air quality control and infection control.

Removing PFAS from Water and Soil Through Innovative Technology

Currently, the global water and wastewater industry is an $800 billion market. BioLargo is working hard to capitalize on that by developing two water cleaning technologies. It plans to launch both of these this year and predicts pulling revenue from these products soon thereafter.

One of the company’s two patented water treatment technologies addresses a serious current water contamination problem: per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS), so-called “forever chemicals,” a hot environmental topic for the Biden administration.

PFAS are notoriously difficult to eliminate from water and are estimated to affect about 110 million people in the U.S. These man-made chemicals which are now ubiquitous in our nation’s surface water are linked to health problems like cancer, hormone disorders, and even high cholesterol. The 2019 film Dark Waters focused on the harmful effects of PFAS.

Incumbent solutions such as carbon filtration systems absorb these chemicals along with other contaminants suspended in the water. Then, the challenge remains how to dispose of the resulting PFAS-contaminated carbon. On the other hand, BioLargo’s aqueous electrostatic concentrator (AEC) selectively removes PFAS and other harmful man-made chemicals from water by using an electric field that forces them to collect onto special membranes in the AEC.

This results in a small physical footprint and generates very little PFAS-contaminated waste. The AEC is therefore a sustainable, eco-conscious and affordable option for PFAS removal.

Air Quality Control and the Natural Benefits of Iodine

BioLargo has also developed iodine-based products that eliminate airborne chemicals that cause health concerns and nuisance odors. The products act as neutralizers that clean the air, making it free from odor-causing chemicals such as ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, terpenes, and other volatile organic compounds. This is different from store-bought air fresheners, which often mask smells instead of actually improving air quality.

BioLargo’s team of industry-leading scientists and engineers are keen observers of how iodine functions in nature and have studied the iodine cycle since BioLargo’s inception. Iodine works to cleanse the earth, fortify plants, food, animals and people, and ultimately regulates sustainable life. BioLargo has made a strategic plan to use this essential element in its portfolio of sustainable cleantech technologies.

BioLargo’s air quality control products have application in countless industries and segments, including solid waste handling, wastewater treatment, agriculture, livestock, consumer products, and many more.

Leading Big Name Clients

Dennis P. Calvert, BioLargo’s CEO expanded on the company’s future, “The hardest work is done, the tech is proven, and our customer base is growing everyday. We are growing into a complete innovation cycle company where customers are now coming to us to provide soup to nuts full-scale environmental engineering solutions. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be in the thick of the cleantech revolution.”

BioLargo’s customers currently range from the United States Air Force (USAF) to some of the largest food producers and chemical companies, waste handling companies, natural gas companies, and major government agencies such as the Department of Energy (DOE).

Visit https://www.biolargo.com/ for further information.

BioLargo is a partner of Benzinga. The information in this article does not represent the investment advice of Benzinga or its writers.