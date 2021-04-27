Cadence Extends Arm Partnership To Drive Hyperscale Computing, 5G Communications SoC Development
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) extended its partnership with Arm to accelerate hyper-scale computing and 5G communications SoC development using Cadence tools and the new Arm Neoverse V1 and Neoverse N2 platforms.
- Cadence optimized its digital and verification full flows to drive adoption of the latest platforms to build upon previous silicon successes with the first-generation Arm Neoverse N1 platform and Cadence digital and verification tools on 7nm process technologies.
- Cadence also delivered 5nm and 7nm RTL-to-GDS digital flow Rapid Adoption Kits (RAKs) to enhance power, performance, and area (PPA) goals and boost productivity.
- Cadence successfully enhanced the Cadence digital and verification full flows to create high-frequency, low-power, high-quality server-class designs using Arm's newest infrastructure platforms by evaluating past customer successes with the Neoverse N1 platform, Cadence SVP, Dr. Chin-Chi Teng said.
- Cadence data center and 5G infrastructure customers will be rapidly able to deliver innovative silicon solutions on schedule with the new 5nm and 7nm RAKs and System VIP tools, added Teng.
- Price action: CDNS shares traded lower by 7.36% at $133.62 on the last check Tuesday.
