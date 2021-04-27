Why NETSOL Technologies Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares are trading higher after the company signed a five-year multi-million-dollar renewal of its contract with a Japanese automotive customer.

Under the terms of the contract, this customer will continue to license certain key components of NETSOL's NFS Retail platform, including its NFS Credit Application Processing System and NFS Contract Management System.

NETSOL Technologies Inc is involved in providing information technology and enterprise software solutions. Its products and services include NFS Ascent, NFS Digital, Leasepak Cloud, Business consultancy, and information security services among others.

NETSOL Technologies stock was trading 29.9% higher at $5.58 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week low of $2.05 and 52-week high of $6.12.