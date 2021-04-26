 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft, Intel Collaborate To Drive Crypto-Jacking Malware Endpoint Detection
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 2:29pm   Comments
Share:
Microsoft, Intel Collaborate To Drive Crypto-Jacking Malware Endpoint Detection
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Defender for Endpoint extended the use of Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) Threat Detection Technology (Intel TDT), beyond the accelerated memory scanning abilities, to initiate central processing unit (CPU) based crypto mining machine learning (ML) detection.
  • Microsoft Defender for Endpoint integrated Intel's silicon-based threat detection to drive endpoint detection and response against crypto-jacking malware.
  • Intel TDT enabled advanced memory scanning, crypto-jacking, and ransomware detection.
  • Around 5,400 cryptocurrencies with an aggregate market capitalization of $201 billion were traded in April 2020.
  • Price action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.60% at $58.88, while MSFT shares traded higher by 0.08% at $261.35 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + MSFT)

Expert Ratings for Microsoft
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Are Alphabet And Microsoft Overextended Heading Into Earnings?
How Nuance May Alter The Healthcare And AI Playing Field Aas Microsoft Reports Q3 Results
Investment Arm of World's Second-Largest Reinsurer Swoops In On Nio, Tesla Stock In Q1
Big Earnings Week Ahead To Close April In Style
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs crypto miningNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com