Microsoft, Intel Collaborate To Drive Crypto-Jacking Malware Endpoint Detection
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Defender for Endpoint extended the use of Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) Threat Detection Technology (Intel TDT), beyond the accelerated memory scanning abilities, to initiate central processing unit (CPU) based crypto mining machine learning (ML) detection.
- Microsoft Defender for Endpoint integrated Intel's silicon-based threat detection to drive endpoint detection and response against crypto-jacking malware.
- Intel TDT enabled advanced memory scanning, crypto-jacking, and ransomware detection.
- Around 5,400 cryptocurrencies with an aggregate market capitalization of $201 billion were traded in April 2020.
- Price action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.60% at $58.88, while MSFT shares traded higher by 0.08% at $261.35 on the last check Monday.
