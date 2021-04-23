 Skip to main content

Wipro Receives Google Cloud Partner Specialization In Application Development
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 8:56am   Comments
Wipro Receives Google Cloud Partner Specialization In Application Development
  • IT, consulting, and business process services provider, Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WIT), accomplished the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud Partner Specialization in application development.
  • It marked Wipro’s fourth Partner Specialization badge from Google Cloud, following recognition for outstanding cloud security, migration, and work transformation.
  • The specialization verified Wipro’s abilities across multiple areas as a Google Cloud SI partner.
  • The acknowledgment will support Wipro’s credentials in application development and enable customers to develop end-to-end digital transformation solutions on Google Cloud, Wipro VP Ramachandran Padmanabhan said.
  • Price action: WIT shares traded lower by 0.7% at $7.12 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

