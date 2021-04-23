Wipro Receives Google Cloud Partner Specialization In Application Development
- IT, consulting, and business process services provider, Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WIT), accomplished the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud Partner Specialization in application development.
- It marked Wipro’s fourth Partner Specialization badge from Google Cloud, following recognition for outstanding cloud security, migration, and work transformation.
- The specialization verified Wipro’s abilities across multiple areas as a Google Cloud SI partner.
- The acknowledgment will support Wipro’s credentials in application development and enable customers to develop end-to-end digital transformation solutions on Google Cloud, Wipro VP Ramachandran Padmanabhan said.
- Price action: WIT shares traded lower by 0.7% at $7.12 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
