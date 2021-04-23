Canaan, Cathay Tri-Tech Partner To Introduce AI Facial Recognition Module In Japan
- Computing solutions provider, Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN), has partnered with Cathay Tri-Tech, Inc to introduce Canaan’s AI facial recognition module, which utilized its Kendryte K210 AI chip to the Japanese market.
- Canaan’s international customer base now encompassed the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Germany, Israel, and other countries under the arrangement.
- Cathay was involved in developing, designing, manufacturing, and producing embedded software and products for mobile communications terminals and Internet of Things (IoT) M2M (Machine-to-Machine) devices, including cloud servers.
- Price action: CAN shares traded lower by 1.75% at $12.93 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
