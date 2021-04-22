 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Bypasses Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson As World's Busiest Airport
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 22, 2021 7:15pm   Comments
Share:
China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Bypasses Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson As World's Busiest Airport

After more than two decades of reigning as the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport lost its crown in 2020 to China’s Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport.

What Happened: Guangzhou was the world’s busiest airport last year in passenger counts, with 43.7 million people streaming through its facilities, according to new data released by Airports Council International. Although the airport’s passenger count was down 40.4% from one year earlier, it nonetheless rose from an 11th place ranking on the 2019 list.

Hartsfield-Jackson came in second place last year with a 42.9 million passenger count, a 61.2% slide from one year earlier. Hartsfield-Jackson was one of three U.S. airports in the 2020 top 10 rankings: Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport ranked fourth and Denver International ranked seventh, with the remaining top 10 spots taken by Chinese airports.

Related Link: Budget Carrier Startup Avelo Airlines Launches With $19 Fares

What Else Happened: Airports Council International also published a list of the busiest airports measured by flight counts in 2020, and Hartsfield-Jackson topped that list with 548,016 aircraft landings and takeoffs.

The Atlanta facility ranked second on that list last year. The 2019 top airport for flight counts, Chicago’s O’Hare International, placed second with 538,211 aircraft movements.

In a switch from the busiest airports list, eight of the top 10 spots were held by U.S. airports, with only two Chinese airports placing in these rankings.

(Photo from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport by Jackie Cheung / Wikimedia Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JETS)

2 Uptrending Stocks To Watch That Reported Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Airports Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International AirportNews Travel Global General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com