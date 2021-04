Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 5 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Interesting Points:

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) shares fell to $61.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.66%.

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares moved down 5.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.55, drifting down 5.67%.

Burgundy Technology (NASDAQ:BTAQU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.89. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.17% for the day.

MMA Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:MMAC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders.