PTC Extends SaaS Offerings With Two New Products
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
PTC Extends SaaS Offerings With Two New Products
  • Software and services company, PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC), has said it is expanding its Software as a Service (SaaS) abilities with the Vuforia Expert Capture and Creo Generative Design Extension (GDX) offerings to the existing Onshape offering on the PTC Atlas SaaS platform.
  • PTC will provide Vuforia users with a strong set of abilities required to scale deployments in the enterprise that would have taken years to deliver without Atlas, PTC EVP Mike Campbell said.
  • The seamless integration between GDX on Atlas and the Creo CAD environment offered PTC customers unmatched access to the elastic compute resources needed for AI-driven generative design, PTC VP Brian Thompson said.
  • Price action: PTC shares traded higher by 0.2% at $142.47 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

