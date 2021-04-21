 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Blue Hat Secures Direct Deals Worth $4.8M With Three Chinese Mobile Operators
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Share:
Blue Hat Secures Direct Deals Worth $4.8M With Three Chinese Mobile Operators
  • AR interactive entertainment game company, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s (NASDAQ: BHAT) subsidiary XunpusenTechnology Co., has reached a total transaction volume of $4.77 million (RMB31 million) in direct deals with three Chinese mobile operators.
  • Xunpusen inked an agreement with China Mobile Communications Group Guangdong Co., Ltd for multiple Telecom value-added service and Internet Data Center contracts last year.
  • The arrangement accounted for a significant chunk of the transaction volume, encompassing transactions from China Mobile’s subsidiaries in Zhongshan, Guangzhou, Zhuhai, and Heyuan.
  • Price action: BHAT shares traded higher by 5.77% at $1.1 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BHAT)

Earnings Scheduled For April 7, 2021
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com