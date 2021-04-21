 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The9 To Invest C$4M In Vancouver's Skychain Technologies For Construction Of 12 MW Cryptocurrency Mining Facility
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Share:
The9 To Invest C$4M In Vancouver's Skychain Technologies For Construction Of 12 MW Cryptocurrency Mining Facility
  • The9 Ltd (NASDAQ: NCTYinked a binding term sheet regarding a C$4 million investment in Vancouver’s Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions provider, Skychain Technologies Inc (OTC: SKTCF), for the construction and operation of a 12 MW cryptocurrency mining facility situated in Birtle, Manitoba, Canada.
  • The investment included a 4-year convertible note of C$2 million with an additional year extension option. The investment also included a private placement of C$2 million.
  • Each private placement unit consisted of one share and one warrant. The warrant entitled the company to additional share procurement of Skychain for an exercise term of three years.
  • The9 also sought cheaper electricity-driven and regulation-compliant global mining facilities for the positioning of its cryptocurrency mining machines.  
  • Price action: NCTY shares are down by 1.91% at $19.01 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NCTY)

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cryptocurrency miningNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com