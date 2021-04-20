 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Expects Apple To Hike Dividends By At Least 10% When Reporting Q2 Earnings

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 5:25am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Expects Apple To Hike Dividends By At Least 10% When Reporting Q2 Earnings

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers expects Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to announce a dividend increase of at least 10% as well as its expand its stock buyback program by $50 billion while reporting its second-quarter results on April 28, Barron’s reported Monday.

What Happened: Rakers said in a research note that he expects Apple to boost its dividend by at least 10%, reflecting significant free cash flow generation, as reported by Barron’s. Apple’s free cash flow generation hit a record $35.3 billion in the preceding first quarter.

The increase in the dividend to about $0.90 per share on an annualized basis would represent the highest dividend increase since 2018 when Apple announced a 16% dividend increase, the analyst noted. The iPhone maker had declared a dividend of 20.5 cents per share in the preceding holiday quarter.

Rakers also reportedly expects the Cupertino-based tech giant to expand its stock repurchase program by at least $50 billion after it exited the December quarter with $32.4 billion remaining on its previous authorization.

Rakers noted that Apple has repurchased $57.9 billion of stock and paid out $10.8 billion in dividends since its last capital return update in April 2020, as per the report. Apple said it returned over $30 billion to shareholders during the first quarter.

See Also: Apple's 'Spring Loaded' Event Is Tuesday: Analysts Expect iPad Refreshes, AirTags, AirPods 3 And More

 

Why It Matters: Apple has thrived despite the pandemic. In January, the company reported first-quarter results that came in well ahead of estimates, with iPhone, wearables and Services all ringing in record revenues. Revenues grew 21.4% year-over-year and topped the $100 billion mark for the first time ever.

The tech giant is the biggest listed public company in the U.S. with a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 0.6% higher on Monday at $134.94.

Read Next: Here's How Much Apple Pays The Music Right Holder Each Time You Stream A Song

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

How To Own A Piece Of An Original 1976 Apple I Computer
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For April 19
The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Fell Today. Here's Why.
Apple's 'Spring Loaded' Event Is Tuesday: Analysts Expect iPad Refreshes, AirTags, AirPods 3 And More
A Bullish Technical Take On Apple Stock
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Aaron Rakers Consumer Tech iPad iPhoneNews Dividends Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com