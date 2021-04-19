 Skip to main content

Wireless Customers At Canada's Rogers Communications Report Service Outages
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 19, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
Wireless customers of the Canadian telecommunications company Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) have been reporting disruptions in their coverage since the earliest hours of the day.

What Happened: Details on what happened and when it began are scant.

The website Down Detector stated the majority of reported outage issues were across Ontario and in Montreal, while the Canadian newspaper Kitchener Today found the service problems ranged from the lack of mobile call service to a complete data transmission breakdown. Ontario’s Waterloo Regional Police Services stated that some residents have been unable to complete calls to their department.

What Happens Next: The company took to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) this morning to acknowledge problems in its system.

“Some wireless customers are experiencing an intermittent service interruption for wireless voice and data services,” the company tweeted. “Our team is working quickly to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to provide regular updates.”

However, many Rogers customers were not satisfied with the corporate response, with some tweeting back that they’ve been without service since midnight and others complaining about the commotion created in the professional and personal lives.

As of this writing, Rogers has yet to offer a timeline on when service will be fully restored.

(Image by Free-Photos / Pixabay.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Canada service outage wireless serviceNews Tech

