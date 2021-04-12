Boingo Wireless Joins Qualcomm's Smart Cities Accelerator Program
- Distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI) has joined Qualcomm Inc’s (NASDAQ: QCOM) Smart Cities Accelerator Program to transform smart cities from concept to reality.
- Boingo will help power the wireless networks as a technology-agnostic connectivity expert to transform city infrastructure and services.
- Qualcomm’s mobile and 5G expertise combined with Boingo Wireless’s wide-ranging solutions will equip Qualcomm’s ecosystem with improved connectivity and efficient operations for monetization with smart-connected deployments, according to Qualcomm Technologies director Ashok Tipirneni.
- The program was rolled out in 2019 and currently has over 300 members.
- Price action: WIFI shares traded lower by 0.79% at $13.9 on the last check Monday. QCOM shares traded lower by 1.29% at $138.76.
