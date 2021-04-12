 Skip to main content

Boingo Wireless Joins Qualcomm's Smart Cities Accelerator Program
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
  • Distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: WIFIhas joined Qualcomm Inc’s (NASDAQ: QCOM) Smart Cities Accelerator Program to transform smart cities from concept to reality.
  • Boingo will help power the wireless networks as a technology-agnostic connectivity expert to transform city infrastructure and services.
  • Qualcomm’s mobile and 5G expertise combined with Boingo Wireless’s wide-ranging solutions will equip Qualcomm’s ecosystem with improved connectivity and efficient operations for monetization with smart-connected deployments, according to Qualcomm Technologies director Ashok Tipirneni.
  • The program was rolled out in 2019 and currently has over 300 members.
  • Price action: WIFI shares traded lower by 0.79% at $13.9 on the last check Monday. QCOM shares traded lower by 1.29% at $138.76.

