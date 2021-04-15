 Skip to main content

AmpliTech Shares Are Trading Lower On Raising $23M Via Secondary Institutional Equity Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 12:18pm   Comments
  • Engineering services company AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPGinked an agreement to sell 2.7 million shares at $8.48 per share in a secondary private institutional placement to raise $23 million.
  • The company agreed to issue five-year warrants to purchase 1.9 million shares at an exercise price of $8.48 per share.
  • The combined purchase price for one share and 0.70 warrants is $8.48.
  • Maxim Group LLC is the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
  • AmpliTech held $1.65 million in cash and equivalents as of Sep. 30, 2020.
  • Price action: AMPG shares traded lower by 20.7% at $6.65 on the last check Thursday.

