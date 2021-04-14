What's Going On With GALT Stock And TV Stock Today?

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) shares are trading higher after the company announced the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer published its Phase 1 clinical research that showed its Galectin-3 inhibitor Belapectin enhanced the tumor response in combination with Anti-PD-1 Therapy.

Galectin Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, cancer, and selected other diseases.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) shares are trading higher after the company reached an agreement with Univision to sell its content and media assets in a deal valued at $4.8 billion. Televisa will receive $3 billion in cash and $1.5 billion in Univision equity.

Grupo Televisa is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world. Besides operating broadcast channels in Mexico, the company produces pay-television channels whose content reaches subscribers in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.