Versus Systems To Tap India's Growing Market Via Prizing Launch
- Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VS) announced new functionality to its patented Dynamic Regulatory Compliance prizing engine to capitalize on India's growing market for entertainment, gaming content, sports, and mobile phone use.
- Versus will be partnering with some of its existing content partners, targeting a launch within the next two months.
- Versus will leverage its gaming and second-screen expertise to offer unique prizing solutions for brands and content partners for audience engagement across multiple screens and live events.
- India's vast and relatively young population, highly developed sports, entertainment markets, and fast smartphone adoption make it a perfect market for content creators and brands seeking to add prizing and interactive engagement for their audiences, stated Versus' CEO Matthew Pierce.
- Price action: VS shares closed higher by 14.06% at $7.87 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.