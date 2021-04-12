 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

XPeng To Launch Third EV Model April 14; P7 Wing Deliveries Begin
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 8:57am   Comments
Share:
XPeng To Launch Third EV Model April 14; P7 Wing Deliveries Begin

Chinese electric vehicle brand XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) has confirmed the launch schedule for its third EV model, a sedan, and announced the commercial availability of a variant of its P7 sedan.

What Happened: XPeng's third EV model, named P5, will be launched April 14 in Guangzhou, China, the company revealed in a tweet serving as a countdown for the event. The company described the third model as a "new breed." 

The P5 model is likely to be equipped with lidar technology and positioned below the company's P7 sedan, CnEVPost reported. Separately, the company said it delivered its first P7 Wing edition sedan to customers.

The EV model, which comes with scissor doors, was first unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto show in November.

Related Link: XPeng Proposes EV Manufacturing Plant In Wuhan

Why It's Important:  Innovation is the key for EV companies to remain competitive.

XPeng's new flagship sedan model and the third EV model will likely strengthen its competitive position.

XPeng's domestic rival NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) has announced its first-ever sedan, dubbed ET7. It is likely to be commercially available in the first quarter of 2022.

XPEV Price Action: In premarket trading Monday, XPeng shares were edging up 0.32% to $34.60. 

Related Link: Electric Vehicle Showdown: Tesla Vs. Nio Vs. XPeng Vs. Li Auto — How Q1 Deliveries Stacked Up

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPEV)

What's Happening With Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng, Alibaba And Pinduoduo Stock Today?
XPeng Proposes EV Manufacturing Plant In Wuhan
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Xpeng, Palantir, Zoom Or DraftKings?
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher Ahead of Jobless Claims
Xpeng Said To Be Developing Own Chips, With Year-End Rollout Target
Autonomous Driving Tech Firm TuSimple To Raise Over $1B In IPO Valued At $8.3B
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Global Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com