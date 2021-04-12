Velodyne, Ansys Partner For Autonomous Vehicle Safety Transformation
- Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) and Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) are developing cutting-edge software models of automotive lidar sensors for better hazard identification abilities for highly progressive automotive vehicles (AVs).
- The partnership will incorporate Velodyne's lidar design into Ansys' virtual sensor suite and accelerate automakers' integration of Velodyne's sensor into AVs, delivering driving safety and a faster market path.
- AVs utilized lidar as a redundant detection technology across a wide range of operational situations.
- Velodyne partnered with Ansys to integrate an encoded lidar sensor model into real-time interactive driving simulator Ansys VRXPERIENCE to reduce development costs by enhancing lidar placement within AVs and validating AV performance.
- "Velodyne's leading-edge automotive lidar greatly increases the safety and reliability of ADAS, powering highly intelligent AVs that improve decision making across many complex edge case scenarios," stated Ansys CTO Prith Banerjee.
- Price action: VLDR shares traded lower by 6.35% at $12.53 on the last check Monday.
