WISeKey Stock Is Trading Higher On Supply Chain Investment Drive
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 7:43am   Comments
WISeKey Stock Is Trading Higher On Supply Chain Investment Drive
  • Fabless cybersecurity and IoT company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEYannounced a significant investment in its supply chain transformation to counter the lockdown-induced demand explosion of IoT devices and consumer products amid the ongoing semiconductor crisis.
  • The crisis is expected to loom till 2022.
  • The company's secure chips are embedded in routers, modems, energy-smart meters, drones, and medical devices to protect data, communication, and firmware against cyberattacks.
  • Price action: WKEY shares traded higher by 3.32% at $10.90 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

