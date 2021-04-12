WISeKey Stock Is Trading Higher On Supply Chain Investment Drive
- Fabless cybersecurity and IoT company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY) announced a significant investment in its supply chain transformation to counter the lockdown-induced demand explosion of IoT devices and consumer products amid the ongoing semiconductor crisis.
- The crisis is expected to loom till 2022.
- The company's secure chips are embedded in routers, modems, energy-smart meters, drones, and medical devices to protect data, communication, and firmware against cyberattacks.
- Price action: WKEY shares traded higher by 3.32% at $10.90 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
