Tesla's China Deliveries In March Increase 207% Compared to Last Year

In December 2019, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) began selling its Model 3 produced by its Gigafactory Shanghai. This was about a year after construction of the factory started, and since making its first delivery, the factory has been expanding, ramping up Model 3 production and making Model Y vehicles in large volumes.

Tesmanian reports Tesla has delivered 35,478 vehicles in China in March 2021. This is a 94% increase in sales compared to February, and a 207% increase compared to March 2020.

The Model 3 made up 25,327 of these sales, which was a record for the company and an 85% increase from February 2021. The Model Y sold 10,151 units. The Model Y began sales from Gigafactory Shanghai in January 2021.

These results are in line with other places around the world, with the Model 3 being the bestselling EV in Norway, and Model 3 sales in Japan up over 1,300% compared to last year.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.