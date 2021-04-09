 Skip to main content

TELUS Invests $2M In PureFibre, 5G Network Expansion
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 10:03am   Comments
  • TELUS Corp (NYSE: TUinvested around $2 million in the Mékinac and des Chenaux RCMs (Regional county municipalities) in 2021.
  • The company will fast-track the PureFibre and 5G network deployment to bridge the digital divide, drive business innovation, grass-roots charities, and support the health, agriculture, and education sectors.
  • TELUS’ 2021 project investments include deployment of the TELUS PureFibre network to over 1,200 families and businesses in Saint-Prosper, Saint-Stanislas, and Saint-Adelphe, extending the TELUS 5G network to select communities in the region, including in Saint-Tite, with download speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps and improving wireless coverage through a new telecommunications site to Saint-Adelphe and expanding TELUS’ 4G LTE network.
  • Price action: TU shares are trading 0.33% higher at $20.52 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: 5G BriefsNews Tech Media

