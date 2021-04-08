Jaguar Land Rover Extends SiriusXM Installation Across Entire US Vehicle Line-Up
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) and automaker Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM)-owned Jaguar Land Rover North America announced the expansion of the factory installation of SiriusXM's audio entertainment service.
- SiriusXM will become a standard feature in every Jaguar and Land Rover model in the U.S., beginning with 2021 model year vehicles under a new agreement that extended to 2026. The companies have been working since 2004 to deliver SiriusXM's programming to Jaguar and Land Rover customers.
- Additionally, Jaguar Land Rover will offer the advanced SiriusXM with 360L platform combining satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, organized in-vehicle entertainment experience.
- Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle owners and lessees in the U.S. will continue to receive a three-month trial subscription to the SiriusXM All Access programming package.
- SiriusXM All Access delivers SiriusXM's full line-up of varied content, plus access to SiriusXM beyond their vehicles on the SiriusXM app, on connected devices, and speakers in their homes.
- Every Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle has a 3-month trial subscription to the SiriusXM All Access package with access to 150+ premium programming channels. Consumers can also stream SiriusXM on their computer, smartphone, or tablet with each subscription.
- Price action: SIRI shares traded lower by 0.50% at $6.295, TTM shares traded higher by 2.74% at $21.01 on the last check Thursday.
-
-
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.