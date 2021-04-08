 Skip to main content

Identiv Stock Is Trading Higher On Raising $35M Via Secondary Equity Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 8:56am   Comments
Identiv Stock Is Trading Higher On Raising $35M Via Secondary Equity Offering
  • Identiv Inc (NASDAQ: INVEpriced 3.3 million shares at $10.65 per share to raise $35 million in gross proceeds in a secondary public offering.
  • The offer price signifies a 0.3% discount to the Wednesday closing price of $10.68.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 0.5 million.
  • B. Riley Securities is the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • Identiv held $11.4 million in cash as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • INVE shares have gained 234% in the last year.
  • Price action: INVE shares traded higher by 5.43% at $11.26 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech Media

