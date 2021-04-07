Verint Systems Raises $275M Via Upsized Private Institutional Convertible Debt
- Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNT) has agreed to sell $275 million 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 in an upsized private institutional placement to raise $267 million in gross proceeds.
- The offering was upsized from the previous $250 million.
- The initial conversion price of $62.08 represents a 32.5% premium on the Apr. 6 closing price of $46.85.
- The company has entered into capped call transactions with certain financial institutions to offset the potential stock dilution from any note conversion. The capped call transactions’ initial cap price is $100, representing a 113% premium to the Apr. 6 closing price.
- The notes will bear an annual interest rate of 0.25%, payable semi-annually in arrears. The notes will mature on Apr. 15, 2026.
- The offering proceeds will be used to pay for the capped call transactions. The company will utilize the remainder proceeds along with $200 million of its Series B convertible preferred stock issuance proceeds to repay obligations under its existing credit facility, interest rate swap agreement, 1.06 million share buybacks, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.
- Verint Systems held cash and cash equivalent of $700 million as of Jan. 31, 2021.
- Price action: VRNT shares traded higher by 1.94% at $46.85 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
