6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares are trading higher after Form 4 filings from company executives showed the CEO bought 100,000 shares and CFO bought 50,000 shares.
Losers
- FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares are trading lower after the company provided additional information on roxadustat. The company said it "became aware that primary cardiovascular safety analyses of roxadustat included post-hoc changes to stratification factors."
- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 4.5 million share common stock offering.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of $50 million of common stock.
- Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) shares are trading lower after the company announced a primary and secondary offering of common stock.
