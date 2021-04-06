 Skip to main content

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 06, 2021 6:06pm
Gainers

  • 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares are trading higher after Form 4 filings from company executives showed the CEO bought 100,000 shares and CFO bought 50,000 shares.

Losers

  • FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares are trading lower after the company provided additional information on roxadustat. The company said it "became aware that primary cardiovascular safety analyses of roxadustat included post-hoc changes to stratification factors."
  • Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 4.5 million share common stock offering.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of $50 million of common stock.
  • Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) shares are trading lower after the company announced a primary and secondary offering of common stock.

