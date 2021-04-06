What's Moving The Market Tuesday?
Top News
- U.S. JOLTs Job Openings increased from 6,917,000 for the month of January to 7,367,000 for the month of February.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cruises may restart as soon as July 2021.
- European Union institutions, including the European Commission, were hit by a significant cyberattack last week.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures up 0.15% to near 4,074.
- U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 1.46% to near 6,835.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 down 1.3% to near 29,696.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.66%.
Commodities
- Crude oil up 3.17% to near $60.51/barrel.
- Gold up 0.77% to near $1,741/oz.
- Silver up 1% to near $25.15/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 1.79% over the last 24 hours to near $57,599.
