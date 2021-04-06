If You Invested $1,000 In Starbucks 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Have you ever thought about what your returns would equal if you invested $1,000 in Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) ten years ago? Starbucks is the world's largest coffeehouse chain that is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Their chains of coffeehouses and roastery reserves are available in over 70 countries throughout the world. Starbucks locations can be found in theUnited States, China/Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Starbucks was founded in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl, and Gordon Bowker. This corporation operates over 30,000 coffee shops that provide hot and cold drinks, whole-bean coffee, and many different snacks. Starbucks-brand coffee, ice cream, and drinks are now even beginning to be sold at grocery stores across the United States.

In 2021 it feels like there is a Starbucks on every single corner no matter where you go. If you'd invested $1,000 in Starbucks Corporation on April 6, 2019, today the investment would be worth $1,514.01, with an annual rate of return of 23.04%. The total profit made from this investment would have been $514.01 with a total increase of 51.40%.

Financial analysts predict that Starbucks will grow by about 6% annually over the next five years. Starbucks is up by 0.6% this year and the future of this stock is looking very bright. Many investors have been able to cash in on this investment this year due to rises in their share prices.

Over the past 12 months Starbucks stock is up a staggering 85%. In 2021 over 600 Starbucks locations are expected to be opening up in China. Starbucks is looking to continue growing the company by expanding into different countries. Starbucks even recently announced that they plan to make their green coffee carbon neutral by the year 2030.

Starbucks is looking to continue sustainably producing coffee and is considering opening up sustainable roasting plants. Starbucks has become the largest coffeeshop corporation in the world and their stock has proved to be an excellent long-term investment for many shareholders.

